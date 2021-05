The late NY Yankee baseball great Yogi Berra’s oft-repeated quote, “It ain’t over till it’s over,” is a linguistic tautology. That means, taken literally, the statement tells you nothing or provides you with no real information. However, for baseball fans, it is the holy grail. With no clock to end play, the game must go on until the last out (with a walk-off win being the exception). And those final three outs seem to be much more difficult than the preceding ones.