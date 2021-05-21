newsbreak-logo
Yalla Group Announces $150M Share Buyback Program Following Fraud Allegations

By Anusuya Lahiri
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Yalla Group Ltd’s (NYSE: YALA) board approved a $150 million share buyback plan over the next year starting from May 21, 2021. The announcement immediately follows Street Research’s short call report alleging “fraud” and calling the company a “credible de-listing candidate.”. Swan Street Research forecasted a 90% downside to the...

