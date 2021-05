IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a suspicious death after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found behind the wheel of a crashed car early Sunday. According to a Sunday afternoon news release from the Iowa City Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sandusky and Taylor drives around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of gunfire. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive.