The Swatara Police Department teamed up with GIANT Foods this past Saturday for a planned rejuvenation project at Randolph Park. Several Giant employees volunteered their time to come out and help paint one of the facility buildings at the park. They also picked up trash. Afterwards, the volunteers joined our officers for the Meet and Greet which also took place at the park. Members of the community were invited to attend the meet and greet and grab some free food and meet with some of our officers. This included meeting our NEWEST K-9 member, K-9 Tattoo. Tattoo is a therapy dog assigned to Officer Ben Stewart who is stationed as a School Resource Officer at the Steelton-Highspire School District. It was great to see so much involvement from our neighborhood Giant and to meet several wonderful people at the Meet and Greet. Stay tuned to our web portal and Facebook page for future events that will be taking place throughout the summer months.