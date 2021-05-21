newsbreak-logo
RETRO: Zimmerman and Fiore’s 1971 Indy upset

By Robin Miller
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the shoestring stories that have graced Gasoline Alley through the years, it’s tough to top the accomplishment of Denny Zimmerman and Frank Fiore Racing in 1971. Fiore, a ground maintenance machinist for United Airlines, had campaigned midgets on the West Coast for years with some decent shoes like Chuck Booth, Tommy Copp, Bruce Walkup and Dave Strickland but always had the Indy 500 bug. He’d made an attempt in 1968 with an old Huffaker that had been restored after Bobby Unser stuffed it under the guardrail in Turn 3 at Phoenix, but the Speedy’s Broasted Chicken Special lost a water pump as Dee Jones was trying to qualify.

