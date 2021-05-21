Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop

The 7th round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was concluded with the victory of the DS TECHEETAH team in Monaco. The pilot of the team supported by DS Automobiles, António Félix da Costa, became the winner of the stage after the exciting and contentious battle. The Portuguese pilot, who also signed the best super pole timing, also ranked fourth in the general pilots ranking. António Félix da Costa received the first prize from Prince Albert II of Monaco, who entered the track in a DS 9 E-TENSE 4 × 4 360 model car. The other driver of the team, Jean-Éric Vergne, who succeeded in realizing the fastest lap of the race, finished the tour in 2th place. DS TECHEETAH, which has successfully returned from the exciting challenge in Monaco, will take its place on the track in Puebla, Mexico, on 4-8 June in the 19th round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.