Key players: Concord – Finn Conery (9-7 win at No. 2 singles), Finn Brown (8-1 win at No. 3) Highlights: Concord gave itself a chance to win in doubles for the first time this season thanks to the singles wins from brown and Conery. And the Tide claimed two of the three doubles matches as Knox Brown and Carter Pratt won, 9-7, at third doubles and Conery and David Bean teamed up for an 8-3 win at second doubles. But Keene's Nick Walton and Ethan Lewis beat Finn Brown and Daniel Pedersen, 8-6, in first doubles for the deciding win.