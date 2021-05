The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Sumner Tunnel “swing lane” returned to a pre-COVID operation schedule on Monday, May 10, 2021. The swing lane will be activated weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and will have scheduled adjusted openings on holidays and special events, as needed. This lane is utilized to accommodate returning traffic volumes on Route 1A.