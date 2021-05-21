Oklahoma to award 10 times more tax credits for school donations
Donors to public and private schools can expect a tenfold increase in allowable tax credits, marking a key policy priority for Republican lawmakers. Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will sign a bill to raise the maximum tax credits from $5 million to $50 million for donations to schools. Public and private schools each would have a $25 million cap on tax credits for donors through the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act.www.oklahoman.com