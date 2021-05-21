newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow extend recovery after strong U.S. business surveys

By Medha Singh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwzEj_0a6jfDf900

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as strong U.S. factory and services activity surveys lifted the mood at the end of a volatile week of trading.

Helping the Dow outperform was Boeing, which added about 3% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.

IHS Markit’s data showed U.S. business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

Wall Street’s main indexes gained ground on Thursday following a three-day slump after data showed the fewest U.S. weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pick up in labor market.

Despite weakness on Friday, the Nasdaq is on course to snap a four-week losing streak as investors this week returned to tech-related mega-cap shares, which recently took the biggest hit on inflation worries.

“The inflation fears are overblown and it’s not that bad as the market has been pricing in and the one indicator that we can see are signs of moderation in commodities,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

“Institutional investors took a lot of money out due to inflation fears but that money will start flowing into tech stocks as those fears moderate.”

Bitcoin dropped after China’s Vice Premier Liu He said his government will crack down on the virtual currency’s mining and trading activities. Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings erased early gains to fall between 2.6% and 4.7%.

Every major S&P sector was higher, with economy-linked financials and energy providing the biggest boost.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 252.30 points, or 0.74%, at 34,336.45 and the S&P 500 was up 12.80 points, or 0.31%, at 4,171.92. The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.33 points, or 0.15%, at 13,515.41.

Deere & Co gained 2.9% after the farm equipment manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast.

Nvidia Corp added about 2.3% after announcing a four-for-one stock split, as it looks to make its stock less expensive for investors.

VF Corp slumped 7.3% after Vans and North Face parent’s quarterly profit fell short of estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 13 new lows.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Hedge Fund#S P 500#Global Stocks#Dow#U S Investors#Boeing#Great Hill Capital Llc#Coinbase Global#Riot Blockchain#Marathon Digital Holdings#The Nasdaq Composite#Deere Co#Nvidia Corp#Vf Corp#Vans#North Face#U S Business Activity#Strong Domestic Demand#Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Gain on Growth Outlook; Bitcoin Rebounds From Weekend Crash

Global stocks mixed as investors look to surging PMI data as bullish on growth prospects, while looking past inflation pressures ahead of the release of the Fed's preferred measure on Friday. Commodity prices slide as China issues statement vowing "zero tolerance" on hoarding and monopolies amid its move to tame...
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained on Monday, with the Nasdaq up about 1%, as investors flocked to lagging technology shares, while gearing up for key inflation readings later this week. Risk sentiment also improved with cryptocurrencies clawing back ground after a bout of weekend selling fueled by further...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stock Futures Rise, Bitcoin Regains Some Ground After Multi-Month Lows

U.S. stock futures rose and bond yields crept lower as investors grew more comfortable with the inflation outlook and the pace of the economic recovery. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.4%, pointing to a positive start to the week after the broad-market index fell moderately for two weeks in a row. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.6%, suggesting gains for technology stocks after the opening bell.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Extend Rebound, Dow Up Triple Digits

Stocks are extending this morning's rebound, looking to finish the last week of a tumultuous May on a high note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is 220 points higher midday and heading toward its third-straight win, bolstered by strength in stocks tied to the economic reopening. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are following suit, with the tech-heavy latter bouncing back from Friday's drop. Much of this optimism is tied to an update from Johns Hopkins University, pointing to rapidly dropping Covid-19 cases, which just hit their lowest level since June.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on upbeat overseas economic data

TOKYO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday with issues sensitive to global economic trends advancing following robust economic data from the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,364.61. The broader Topix...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open higher as tech leads gains

NEW YORK, May 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, buoyed by strong gains in tech shares. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 126.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 34,334.40. The S&P 500 was up 28.15 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,184.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 144.02 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,615.02.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street rally led by Nasdaq

* Major U.S. indexes end higher; Nasdaq out front, up ~1.4%. * Communication Services leads major S&P 500 sector gainers. * Dollar slips; gold, crude up nearly 4%; Bitcoin up ~14%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.61%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.
MarketsLife Style Extra

US close: Markets close firmer as Bitcoin bounces

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street's main market gauges finished in the green on Monday, after a weekend of wild gyrations in Bitcoin, and with traders wary that losses might ricochet against other segments of financial markets. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 34,393.98, while...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea shares track Wall St gains; foreigners set to snap 9-day selling run

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares on Tuesday tracked overnight Wall Street gains and foreign investors looked set to end a nine-day selling run, although U.S. inflation concerns weighed. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.26 points, or 0.68%, to 3,165.56 as of 0149 GMT, set to snap a three-day losing streak. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 0.63% and 2.09%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 0.90% and internet giant Naver fell 0.28%. ** Foreign investors bought net 18.1 billion won ($16.12 million) worth of shares on the main board, set to end its selling run that began on May 11. ** Meanwhile, the country's central bank is seen keeping its interest rates at record lows on Thursday and for the rest of 2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,127.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,121.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.131%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 2.111%. ($1 = 1,122.4900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE Russell to add Xiaomi, Luokung Tech back to global indexes

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said it will add Xiaomi Corp and Luokung technology back to its global indexes. Xiaomi will be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50% added effective from the open on June 7, and 50% added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement.