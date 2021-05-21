This Instagram-Viral Pan Replaces 8 Different Cooking Tools — and It's on Sale for PEOPLE Readers

I love exploring different cooking methods and I am not too good to admit that yes, I have also explored microwave cooking. Microwave cooking seems to get a bad wrap and an eye roll from most people, and I have to admit, growing up I was more on the side of not cooking in the microwave than actually using one. Yes, Martha Stewart even uses the microwave, despite her attempts to buffalo people that she does not know how to use one. I love you, Martha. Otherwise, why would she have countless recipes that yes, you cook or bake in the microwave.