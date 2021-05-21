newsbreak-logo
This Instagram-Viral Pan Replaces 8 Different Cooking Tools — and It's on Sale for PEOPLE Readers

Katie Macdonald
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Even if you’ve only spent a minute on Instagram, you’ve likely seen Our Place’s Always Pan. The clever cooking utensil has earned a legion of die-hard fans thanks to its multitasking design and its stunning selection of colors like Millennial pink Spice, dreamy Blue Salt, and bright green Sage. And further evidence of its viral status? It’s sold out 10 times since its launch and racked up 276,000 followers on Instagram, including celeb fans like Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba.

