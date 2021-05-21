Foot Locker stock jumps after bit profit, same-store sales beats
Shares of Foot Locker Inc. ran up 2.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported big fiscal first-quarter profit and same-store sales beats, while saying it will reposition its store fleet to focus growth in its iconic banners. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $202 million, or $1.93 a share, from a loss of $110 million, or $1.06 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.96, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.12. Sales rose 83.1% to $2.15 billion, above...www.marketwatch.com