newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Foot Locker stock jumps after bit profit, same-store sales beats

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. ran up 2.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported big fiscal first-quarter profit and same-store sales beats, while saying it will reposition its store fleet to focus growth in its iconic banners. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $202 million, or $1.93 a share, from a loss of $110 million, or $1.06 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.96, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.12. Sales rose 83.1% to $2.15 billion, above...

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales Growth#Earnings Beats#Profit Growth#Earnings Growth#Retail Sales#Foot Locker Inc#Factset#Footaction#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Same Store Sales Beats#Same Store Sales Growth#Premarket Trading#Net Income#S P 500#Retailer#Company#Rose#Continued Momentum#Spx#Leases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Front Office Sports

E-Commerce Drives Foot Locker’s $2.15B Quarter

Riding serious momentum from its online sales, Foot Locker reported $2.15 billion in Q1 revenue Friday — an 83.1% increase year-over-year. The quarter beat analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Foot Locker also reported Q1 net income of $202 million after a net loss of $110 million for the same period...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; VF Corp Shares Fall On Downbeat Earnings

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,234 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 13,500.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,161.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Foot Locker, Deere rise; Flowers Foods, V.F. Corp. fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.86 to $362.45. The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter financial results. Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $24.54 to $335.76. The maker of Ugg...
Businessretailtouchpoints.com

Foot Locker Plans Phase-Out of 250+-Store Footaction Banner

Foot Locker, Inc. will transition approximately one-third of its most successful Footaction stores to other banners over the rest of 2021 and shutter the remaining locations as their leases expire during the coming two-year period. The retailer, which purchased Footaction in 2004, currently operates a total of 256 Footaction stores...
StocksBusiness Insider

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Target, Home Depot And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington answered a question from a viewer who wanted to know where to invest his $3,500. He was trying to decide between Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), but Talkington advised him to buy Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), a tech ETF that provides exposure to all three stocks.
Retailinvesting.com

2 Overvalued Retail Stocks Wall Street Hates

The retail industry has grown remarkably over the past year on the back of increasing demand for online shopping, and immersive experiences offered by digitally sophisticated retail stores. While most stocks in the sector are thriving, there are some significantly overvalued players that Wall Street analysts detest. Cases in point are Gap (GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).Their weak fundamentals do not justify their premium valuations. Hence, we think they should be avoided now.The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the retail landscape in a big way as consumers learned to depend much more on online shopping and physical retailers responded with speedy rollouts of new and advanced online shopping facilities. While brick-and-mortar retail has been dying a slow death at the hands of growing e-commerce trends, retailers equipped with omnichannel offerings have witnessed steady growth.
Economyeminetra.com

Foot Locker records strong sales growth and announces closure of Foot action store

Foot Locker, an American sports and shoe retailer, reported that total sales for the first quarter of Friday were $ 2.15 billion, an increase of 83.1% from $ 1.18 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The growth rate in the constant currency was 79.4%. The company also announced that it will close most of the remaining Footaction stores over the next two years.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Erases Losses, But Hits Resistance; AT&T Merger, Ford F-150 Lightning, Target Earnings In Focus

The stock market rally started the week poorly but came off lows. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones bounced from 50-day line tests while the Nasdaq moved up to that key level. While chips and many techs led the revival, mining, energy and other commodity plays struggled as prices fell. AT&T (T) will divest its media assets by merging them with Discovery (DISCA). Ford Motor (F) unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the bestselling pickup, starting at less than $40,000. Target (TGT) delivered blowout earnings, ending shares to a record high.
BusinessSole Collector

Foot Locker Shutting Down Footaction Stores

In its latest earnings report , Foot Locker Inc. announced plans to convert approximately one-third of its Footaction stores into “existing banner concepts” like Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The company is calling the move its way to “better serve its consumers in a post-COVID marketplace.” The majority of the remaining two-thirds of Footaction locations will be closed as their leases expire over the next two years.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Fades Early Gain, But Boeing Stock Jumps 3% On 737 Max Plans

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held a modest gain in afternoon trading Friday, but sellers came into the Nasdaq composite when the index tried to move above its 50-day moving average. Top gainers in the Dow Jones today included Boeing (BA). Shares jumped 3% on news the company is in discussions to raise 737 Max production.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Triumph Group Stock Tanked 10% After Beating Earnings

Shares of airplane parts-maker Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock tumbled 10.6% through 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday despite the company beating on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report this morning (yes, you read that right -- Triumph's calendar runs a little ahead of everyone else's).
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Ugg boots maker Deckers stock rallies as fiscal Q4 profit, sales rise

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. rose more than 7% in the extended session Thursday after the maker of Ugg boots, Teva sandals and other footwear and apparel reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations. Deckers said it earned $33.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the quarter, compared with 57 cents a share in the year-ago period. Sales rose 50% to $561.2 million, from $374.9 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 82 cents a share on sales of $447 million. There was "broad-based" demand for Ugg-brand products and growth for its Hoka brand of running shoes, Deckers Chief Executive Dave Powers said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2022 sales between $2.95 billion and $3 billion, and EPS between $14.05 and $14.65. The stock ended the regular trading day down 3.7%.
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Deckers shares rise on news of record sales and earnings

Shares of Deckers Brands, the Goleta-based parent company of Ugg and other footwear brands, jumped 7% on May 20 following the announcement of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, which included big jumps in both revenue and net income. Net sales increased 19.4% from 2019 to 2020, to...
Stocksinvesting.com

Home Depot, Foot Locker and Deere Rise Premarket

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, May 21st. Please refresh for updates. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock rose 0.8% after the hardware retailer announced a new $20 billion share repurchase program as well as declaring a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. Ford (NYSE:F) stock rose...
Financial Reportswkzo.com

Richemont doubles dividend after net profit jump in full year

ZURICH (Reuters) – Cartier maker Richemont proposed to double its dividend on Friday after net profit rose by a third in its fiscal year 2020/21, cautioning however that the trading environment would remain volatile for some time. Net profit at Geneva-based Richemont rose by 38% to 1.289 billion euros ($1.58...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Foot Locker Q1 Earnings

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 392.54% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.09. Revenue of $2,153,000,000 higher by 83.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000. Looking...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Foot Locker Earnings Crush Views As Athletic Gear Continues Boom

Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker (FL) blew out first-quarter estimates early Friday, ahead of results next week from peers Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB). FL stock rose. Foot Locker Earnings. Estimates: Analysts polled by Zacks expected Foot Locker earnings per share to surge to $1.11 vs. a...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Vans parent VF Corp. stock falls after earnings miss

VF Corp. shares fell 2.4% in Friday premarket trading after the outdoor and active company reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations. Net income totaled $89.5 million, or 23 cents per share, after a loss of $483.8 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 26 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 29 cents. Revenue totaled $2.583 billion, up from $2.102 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.509 billion. Brands in the VF Corp. portfolio include Vans, Timberland, The North Face and newly-acquired Supreme. VF Corp. says its supply chain is currently operational. Fewer than 5%...