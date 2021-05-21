newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

7 Cheap Stocks with Positive Outlooks

Zacks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Market has been moody of late, going up one day, down a few days and sideways in between. So overall, the climate remains uncertain despite a strong earnings season (by any measure), vaccinations remaining in full swing and prospects for very strong growth through the rest of the year.

www.zacks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Growth Stocks#Global Stocks#Stock Investors#Market Rates#Amrk Free Report#A Mark#P S#Onewater Marine Inc#Onew Free Report#Ccs Free Report#I Homes#Mho Free Report#Fiat Industrial S P A#Tse#Cnh Industrial N V#Buford#Veritiv Corp#Chemical#Cnh Global N V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Electronics
Related
StocksZacks.com

2 Strong Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

The Nasdaq jumped 1.8% Thursday as bulls pushed it right to its 50-day moving average following and up and down mid-week session. The Dow and the S&P 500 also jumped 0.51% and 1%, respectively after positive jobs data, following their second consecutive three-day downturn to start a week. Data Thursday...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy as Growth Stocks and Cryptocurrencies Crash

Some of the best-performing stocks of 2020 have been hit hard in recent months. Highfliers like Tesla, Peloton Interactive, Snowflake, and Zoom Video Communications have been causing investors nothing but pain. Cryptocurrencies have fared no better. The price of Bitcoin is down around 40% from its all-time high as of this writing.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Value Stocks With at Least 50% Upside

Every investor who gets long a stock or fund does so because they believe that the underlying asset or assets have value. We all want a good deal and we all want to make money. That’s why value stocks in particular intrigue a lot of investors. Now more than ever,...
Omaha, NEInsurance Journal

Outlooks Revised to Positive for Workers’ Comp Insurer Stonetrust

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) of Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Co. and its reinsured subsidiary, Stonetrust Premier Casualty Insurance Co., both domiciled in Omaha, Nebraska. The companies, collectively...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are fairly high up in positive territory in early afternoon trades Thursday, recovering well after ending the previous session on a weak note. Data showing another drop in U.S. jobless claims is aiding sentiment. The drop was smaller than expected, but the number of jobless claims was the lowest since mid-March 2020.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Sysco provides in line profit outlook, sets $5 billion stock buyback program; stock sells off

Shares of Sysco Corp. sold off into negative territory in afternoon trading Thursday, after the company provided a profit outlook that was just in line with expectations, while setting a $5 billion stock repurchase program and boosting its dividend by 4.4%. The stock was down 0.9% in recent trading, after being up about 0.4% just before the announcement. The food product distribution company expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share of $3.23 to $3.43, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $3.33. The new repurchase program, which doesn't have an expiration date, represents about 12% of Sysco's market capitalization of $41.12 billion. The quarterly dividend increased to 47 cents a share from 45 cents, with the new dividend payable July 23 to shareholders of record on July 2. At current prices, the new annual dividend implies a dividend yield of 2.34%, compared with the implied yield of the S&P 500 of 1.41%. Sysco's stock has tacked on 8.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.8%.
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Stock Market Outlook Clouded By Volatility & Mixed Indicators

Our Market Forecast indicator is showing bearish postures on the NASDAQ 100 INDEXNASDAQ: NDX and the Russell 2000 Index INDEXRUSSELL: RUT and lost its strong bullish trend on the S&P 500 Index INDEXSP: .INX. The recent short-term sentiment rally that began late last week and continued with a strong intraday...
StocksStreet.Com

This Dividend Stock Is the REIT Choice for a Recovery

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors looking for safe dividends and attractive yields should consider high-quality real estate investment trusts like W.P. Carey (WPC) . W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease REITs in the U.S. with a market capitalization of more than $13 billionThe world of net lease REITs is highly fragmented,...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Stock Market Outlook: A Bull vs Bear Chess Match

Unemployment claims fell and stocks surged. This helped the S&P 500 Index jump by 1.06% today and once again display a strongly bullish intermediate posture. Market breadth remains reasonably strong, with 3.5 stocks rising for each 1.5 stocks that fell today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55%, it is...
Stocksmoneycrashers.com

What Is the NASDAQ Composite Stock Market Index

The Nasdaq composite index is a stock market index made up of nearly all of the more than 2,500 stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The index also lists limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, and American Depository Receipts. To maintain a listing on the Nasdaq, publicly traded companies...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Looking For The Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy 2021? 2 Analyst Predict Could Go Higher

Are you looking for the best way to invest in marijuana stocks right now? In May the cannabis sector is showing some upward momentum after three months of declines in value. This could be an opportunity for investors to find the best marijuana stocks to invest in at lower price points. In 2021 many leading cannabis stocks have shown significant volatility in the market. After climbing to new highs in February the cannabis sector has been consolidating at lower levels.
MarketsEntrepreneur

2 Recent IPO Stocks with Upside

It’s always exciting to see a company make its public debut, especially when it’s a business that you think has real potential. The IPO process is a big part of what makes investing and financial markets so intriguing, as it allows growing businesses to raise capital and provides a way for people to potentially profit off of a company’s unique vision. However, investors need to understand that not all IPOs end up being winners. These types of stocks can be extremely volatile and tricky during their first few weeks of trading, which is why it's so important to dive deep into a company’s business model, earnings, and competitive advantages before adding shares.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Boosted By Bright Data

Most stock markets rose Friday on growing evidence of economic recovery as Covid restrictions recede, dealers said. Frankfurt stocks gained 0.3 percent and Paris won 0.6 percent in afternoon eurozone deals. London was flat however, as investors had already priced in an expected surge in British retail sales as the...
StocksZacks.com

5 All-Star ETFs & Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Wall Street has been on a tumultuous ride lately on rising inflation. This is especially true, as rising prices tend to squeeze margins and erode corporate profits for the growth companies, which usually have higher valuations. Notably, U.S. consumer prices climbed the most since 2009 in April while producer prices...
Stocksstocksequity.com

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Could Hit $43, Says Analyst

On Wednesday, Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) reached at $27.50 price level during last trade its distance from 20 days simple moving average was -3.83%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average was -13.79% while it has a distance of -21.41% from the 200 days simple moving average. XPeng (XPEV) shareholders have had a rough 2021, as Mr. Market chopped off 36% of the company’s stock price. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu urges investors to “hold the line again” on XPeng stock, in anticipation of a second-half-of-the-year “inflection” that will cause XPeng’s stock to “quickly recover.”
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.2% to $359.50 in after-hours trading. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

Is your retirement on the horizon or already here? If so, it's certainly not too soon to think about restructuring your portfolio, if you haven't already. A little less risk and a little more stability are in order. A healthy helping of income wouldn't hurt, either, particularly since your work-driven income is at its end.