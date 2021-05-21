Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. Rises, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Runs Amok, GH Spies a Tribute and More

WB confirms Black Superman plans, according to anonymous sources talking to The Hollywood Reporter. WB's search for both a Black director and actor for their next Superman movie is moving forward. According to anonymous sources, Warner Bros. and DC are "committed" to hiring a Black director, with the script for the movie being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. Ta-Nehisi Coates, is no stranger to the superhero genre, as he has written acclaimed comic book runs on Captain America and Black Panther, the latter of which influenced the smash hit Black Panther movie. Though we don't know who might be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel as WB's Black Superman, THR sources note that this incarnation of Superman, potentially our first on-screen Black Superman, will not be part of the overall DCEU. It'll be a standalone outing in the DC universe, much like Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker. And similar to Philllips' Joker, the report states that one option under consideration is having the Superman movie be a period piece, taking place in the 20th century. Will Michael B Jordan workout in this DC Comics movie taking on a Black Superman comic book? We'll have to wait and see! Many have speculated that Micheal B. Jordan could be attached to portray Black Superman in the new Superman movie. The rumor mill has been spinning for a couple years now that Micheal B. Jordan would be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel, especially because he signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. for his production company, Outlier Society, back in 2019. There's been a #BlackSuperman in the comics, even a Black Wonder Woman, but it'll be refreshing to see this extraterrestrial from a planet far away depicted in a way we've never seen before on-screen in a potential Superman reboot. In other DC news, Zack Snyder was initially afraid to stand with the fans in support of The Snyder Cut campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Zack Synder shared that he was worried Warner Bros. might come after him if he publicly expressed how he too was all for his true vision being realized. He said, "I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me." And finally, we've got our first images from the set of the HBO prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons! We'll be discussing all this entertainment news on today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!