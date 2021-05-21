newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Just wait. Apple’s shocking audio mistake is part of a much bigger plan

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple did something decidedly un-Applish this week. Just as it launched lossless audio versions of every single track in its 75-million-plus-song Apple Music library, it also acknowledged that none of its wireless headphones — including the insanely expensive $550 AirPods Max — are currently compatible with these lossless versions. That’s a pretty shocking admission from a company that typically introduces new products and features with the tagline: “It just works.”

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Devices#Apple Customers#Un#Airplay#Sonos#Denon#The Japan Audio Society#Apple Co#Hdmi#Bluetooth Codecs#Bluetooth Apple#Iphone#Apple Tv#Alac#Wwdc 2021#Apple Announcements#Lossless Audio Versions#Apple Music Subscribers#Wireless Audio Fidelity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Technologywersm.com

Apple Music Introduces Spatial Audio And Lossless Audio

Apple has announced that Apple Music is bringing Spatial Audio to its platform, and making its entire catalog available in Lossless Audio. In a bid to make the listening experience on Apple Music better, Apple is announcing two new features in its music streaming platform – Spacial Audio and Lossless Audio.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13

If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Boltune wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $13 with code KJHHTD6G, along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $40.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Sennheiser’s new earbuds cost as much as a MacBook Pro — seriously?

The Sennheiser IE 900 is a pair of high-end wired earbuds built for one thing: the finest, more detailed sound quality possible. The best wireless earbuds will often promise much of the same. But the IE 900 is dead serious about being an audiophile’s best friend, integrating a “unique triple-chamber absorber system” and the best 7mm transducer Sennheiser can come up with.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: App Store advertising expands, Google Play plans for safety, Epic v. Apple trial begins

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Businessthehustle.co

Amazon and Apple’s meshy plan to connect every device

Here’s a shocker: Amazon and Apple are plotting…. The Washington Post recently showcased Apple and Amazon’s quiet construction of 2 large-scale wireless networks. The kicker? These networks work independent of WiFi and cell towers. Instead, they use consumer products like Echo speakers and iPhones. The 2 networks, Apple’s Find My...
Computerssixcolors.com

How Apple’s new MacBook can avoid the same old mistakes

The Apple rumor mill has been churning lately with reports that Apple is readying a new consumer laptop that’s thinner than the MacBook Air, available in various colors, and possibly has the next generation of Apple silicon. Of course, it could very well be an update to the MacBook Air, but it seems to me like Apple is taking another crack at replacing its iconic notebook.
ComputersCNN

We spoke with Apple to break down everything you need to know about the new iMac

The most recent trend with Apple products is that they’re powered by processors created by the Cupertino-based company. And thanks to the marriage of Apple’s hardware and software, these devices can work together more seamlessly than ever, making each of them a compelling buy for those already using other Apple devices such as iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches.
Technologypocketnow.com

Apple Music gets better at no additional cost with these new features

After being the hot news in the rumor mill for a week, Apple has finally taken wraps off its new update for Apple Music. The company is introducing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to its Music app. With its multidimensional sound and clarity, Spatial Audio will allow artists to create immersive audio experiences for their fans. Moreover, it is rolling out Lossless Audio for the entire catalog of 75 million songs. And guess what? Apple doesn’t want you to pay anything extra. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.
TechnologyLifehacker

Why Apple Music's 'Lossless Audio' Isn't That Big of a Deal

I confess, even I got a little excited when I heard that Apple was upping the quality of many of its Apple Music tracks to lossless audio. While that’s not a you-can-listen-now change, as the 75+ million lossless tracks will start to debut on the service in June, it’s still something to get excited about. Right? Lossless audio means you “will be able to hear the exact same thing that the artists created in the studio,” as Apple describes.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple software chief admits there’s too much Mac malware

Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of software engineering, told a court on Wednesday that there’s more Mac malware available than Apple’s executive team is comfortable with. And he says iPhones do a much better job of protecting users. Federighi was testifying at the Epic Games v. Apple trial explaining why he...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Love Apple's 2021 iMac design? Wait till you see the new MacBook Air

It's no secret that we're big fans of Apple's new 2021 iMac redesign. The seven colourful hues mark a radical departure from years of dull, silvery-grey – and also serve as a delightful homage to brighter designs from Apple's past. We'd love to see the new design language hit other product lines – and it seems exactly that might happen soon.
NFLPhone Arena

Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After about a couple of years of rumors, the Apple AirTags are finally here — a tracking device out to compete with Tile. And when I say “compete”, I mean kind of obliterate since...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Apple Music's latest beta brings artwork to life and hints at lossless audio

It's only been a few weeks since the latest version of Apple Music hit the Play Store, bringing along sharable music lyrics and the ability to search by record label. Apple isn't finished adding new features to the Android version of its streaming app, though. The latest beta release adds some flare to album and playlist artwork, all while hinting at an upcoming boost in sound quality.
BusinessSeattle Times

Apple and Microsoft’s rivalry had cooled. Now it’s back and getting testier.

At a virtual product launch in November for Apple’s Mac reboot, actor John Hodgman appeared in a nerdy, ill-fitting suit before a white backdrop. “Stop, hang on, wait, one more thing, hi, I’m a PC,” he said, reprising the popular Mac vs. PC television commercials of a decade ago that not so subtly telegraphed the idea that Apple was cool and Microsoft wasn’t.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Just Hinted That ‘Music Is About To Change Forever’

In the Browse tab on the Apple Music app, it seems that Apple is hinting that something will be announced very soon. The teaser reads, “Get ready – music is about to change forever”. It is rather vague but given the rumors, it’s not hard to imagine that this could be a teaser for the upcoming lossless streaming option.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will be announced next month

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company in October to create a new startup called Nothing. The first product to come from the venture will be a pair of true wireless earbuds, and now some additional details have been revealed. Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are coming in June. The consumer...
Cell Phonesbestgamingpro.com

iPhone 13 rumors: Apple’s camera bump could be getting even bigger in 2021

Apple’s subsequent flagship lineup is already the topic of an lively rumor mill, and it is nonetheless months away from a launch. The newest rumor across the iPhone 13, or no matter Apple decides to call the successor to final 12 months’s iPhone 12, issues its design. MacRumors released new renders evaluating the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Professional to the 12 and 12 Professional, illustrating the brand new telephones’ alleged enhance in thickness and bigger digital camera bump (this is each distinction we anticipate between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13).