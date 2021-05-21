Just wait. Apple’s shocking audio mistake is part of a much bigger plan

After being the hot news in the rumor mill for a week, Apple has finally taken wraps off its new update for Apple Music. The company is introducing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to its Music app. With its multidimensional sound and clarity, Spatial Audio will allow artists to create immersive audio experiences for their fans. Moreover, it is rolling out Lossless Audio for the entire catalog of 75 million songs. And guess what? Apple doesn’t want you to pay anything extra. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.