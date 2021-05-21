Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 23-29

HBO Max has put out some new images from the Friends Reunion and fans are super excited for the festivities. People debuted the images first and they show off Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow all together again. 17 years have passed since the group set foot on those sets and it triggered some emotions from the cast. Fans will love seeing Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad again. All of the cast members spoke to People about their feelings surrounding the reunion. As an added bonus, the actors also spilled on what they thought their characters would be doing now. That’s always a fun moment for the viewers as sitcoms tend to leave those sorts of decisions ambiguous.