Learn to code with the KittenBot Python Education Kit $30

Anyone who has followed the labor market, even casually, over the last 20 years knows that jobs related to computer programming are perennially among the most sought after. As our society shifts ever more to complete reliance on computers, so do we shift towards reliance on the people with the skills to program them. This dependence makes learning to code a great decision even for those who don't want to pursue it professionally. Not to mention, coding is practically a necessity if you want to work at a game studio.