Learn to code with the KittenBot Python Education Kit $30
If you are looking for a small computer to teach coding and students more about the Internet of things, you may be interested in the KittenBot Future Board ESP32 AIOT Python Education Kit which is now available to purchase from the official Kitten Bot website priced at $30. The learning kit features a 160x128 full-color TFT screen, enabling you to create a variety of interesting works with real-time feedback and interaction. The built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module allow you to easily explore IoT applications. The edge-connectors are identical to BBC Micro:bit, enabling users to easily transition to a new ecosystem without having to readapt their knowledge.www.geeky-gadgets.com