Devolver's new game has you temple-diving for treasure with ghosts

The next Assassin's Creed game may be a substantial departure from Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins, and it may be far away from releasing, assuming it does release. Speaking about the next installment in the series, a prominent Assassin's Creed leaker has relayed word that it will be more akin to games like Uncharted than Valhalla, which of course has the ears of some perked while it has others worried. The game is apparently focused on the former King of England, Richard the Lionheart, and it sounds pretty cool, but unfortunately, it also sounds like it may have been put on ice or even canceled. As a result, the leaker tells fans of the series that they may be waiting all the way until 2023 to play the next entry in the franchise, which is a long time for a series that fluctuates between annual and bi-annual releases.