Devolver's new game has you temple-diving for treasure with ghosts
Devolver Digital have announced Phantom Abyss, a first-person platformer where you'll run through treacherous temples in bold attempts to claim their treasure. And to aid you, you'll see the phantoms of other players who've gone before you and met their demise. As someone who liked racing against ghosts of other players in Gran Turismo, I'm already on board with this game that replaces cars with humans, and the race track with a terribly dangerous lair filled with traps. Oh, and you've only got one shot at each temple! Yeah, sorry about that.www.rockpapershotgun.com