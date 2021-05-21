newsbreak-logo
Devolver's new game has you temple-diving for treasure with ghosts

By Ed Thorn
rockpapershotgun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevolver Digital have announced Phantom Abyss, a first-person platformer where you'll run through treacherous temples in bold attempts to claim their treasure. And to aid you, you'll see the phantoms of other players who've gone before you and met their demise. As someone who liked racing against ghosts of other players in Gran Turismo, I'm already on board with this game that replaces cars with humans, and the race track with a terribly dangerous lair filled with traps. Oh, and you've only got one shot at each temple! Yeah, sorry about that.

Devolver Digital’s Phantom Abyss Entering Early Access Soon

Devolver Digital in conjunction with developer Team WIBY have come together to work on Phantom Abyss, an upcoming adventure game that is set to enter Steam Early Access program in June 2021. Today, Devolver Digital released a trailer that is sure to entice and excite fans for the upcoming release on PC as it introduces the nature of the game and showcases some cool visuals. Phantom Abyss is a multiplayer game that casts players into trap-laden procedurally generated temples and tasks them with the goal of maneuvering through puzzles, death traps and more to finally retrieve the sacred relics in the temple. Phantom Abyss is currently available for Wishlist on Steam and will stream on GeForce Now in June 2021 and will have full controller support on PC.