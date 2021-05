An independent investigator’s report on past allegations of domestic violence against Dennis White, who was named Boston Police Commissioner in February, uncovered more graphic and startling details than earlier reports. It also points to continued attempts by the Boston Police Department and City Hall to keep secret allegations that had been documented 22 years earlier. The investigator, attorney Tamsin R. Kaplan, was only hired to vet the police commissioner 11 days after he was sworn in — and more than a week after the Globe broke the news about a 1999 domestic violence allegation against him.