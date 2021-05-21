Corey Taylor guests on The Dead Deads’ Murder Ballad II
Following on from his March guest spot with Moonshine Bandits, Corey Taylor is back with another feature: this time on The Dead Deads’ Murder Ballad II. “My little brother was teasing me the other day about the juxtaposition of our poorly-attended first gig playing a benefit show of Dead Milkmen covers to now releasing a duet with Corey Taylor,” enthuses guitarist Meta Dead. “I know most people’s question is probably going to be: ‘How did this happen?’ And the answer is: ‘CMFT is nice as hell, and likes the kind of songs we write.’ ”www.kerrang.com