Corey Taylor guests on The Dead Deads’ Murder Ballad II

Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor kicked off his solo tour on Monday night! Taylor’s first show for his CMFTour 2021 happened in Tempe Arizona. Taylor played cuts off of his solo debut album CMFT, as well as songs from Slipknot and Stone Sour. Can’t make it to one of his shows? He will be at Pops in St. Louis on May 28th, on June 1 at The Apollo Theatre AC in Belvidere, IL and he’s playing three nights at The Forge in Joliet June 7-9th and then two nights in East Moline, at The Rust Belt June 12th & 13th. Luckily, Corey Taylor fan “michael johnson” shared video of Monday’s show on his Youtube page. Are you going to be seeing Corey Taylor on his solo tour? What do you hope Corey plays while on tour?