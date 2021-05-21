newsbreak-logo
Corey Taylor guests on The Dead Deads’ Murder Ballad II

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from his March guest spot with Moonshine Bandits, Corey Taylor is back with another feature: this time on The Dead Deads’ Murder Ballad II. “My little brother was teasing me the other day about the juxtaposition of our poorly-attended first gig playing a benefit show of Dead Milkmen covers to now releasing a duet with Corey Taylor,” enthuses guitarist Meta Dead. ​“I know most people’s question is probably going to be: ​‘How did this happen?’ And the answer is: ​‘CMFT is nice as hell, and likes the kind of songs we write.’ ”

