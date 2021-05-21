newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Unknown ‘blob’ that washed ashore in the US identified after leaving experts baffled for months

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5qbZ_0a6jbacu00
(Cape Lookout National Seashore/Facebook)

A ‘mysterious blob’ that washed ashore on a North Carolina beach has finally been identified after initially leaving experts stumped as to what they were looking at.

The mass, which appeared to consist of tentacles, sacks, polka dots and eggs, was discovered on Cape Lookout National Seashore last year but until now has left marine experts dumbfounded, although they believed “it might be something like the egg sacks of a squid.”

In a Facebook post, the beach’s admins originally wrote: “Beach mystery -- Do you know what this mysterious mass is? It was found a few months ago on the beach. So far it has escaped being identified - although it might be something like the egg sacks of a squid (but we aren’t sure). Anyone want to take a stab at identifying it for us?”

As you can imagine the question prompted some not very serious replies in the comment section but a correct answer was finally discovered.

According to an updated post, Cape Lookout reported that it was actually a mass of squid eggs that had likely been laid by multiple squids that were laid together to help create the mass.

They added: “These squid are an inshore squid species, which belong to the same scientific family, Loliginidae, as the California Market Squid of the Pacific Coast and a number of European squids. They all lay similar-looking egg masses.”

The beach also credited squid experts and biologists Lou Zeidberg and Michael Vecchione as the pair who helped identify the eggs.

According to Live Science, the masses can also referred to as ‘mops’ due to their unusual shape which would possibly be a more accurate description.

The eggs are believed to belong to Lolliguncula brevis, an Atlantic brief squid who call the many estuaries and inlets along North and South America’s Atlantic coast their home.

View All 107 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blob#North And South America#Washed Ashore#Live Science#Beach Mystery#Squid Eggs#Tentacles#Marine Experts#Multiple Squids#European Squids#Mass#Us#Unknown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
AnimalsTri-City Herald

Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

A massive dead fin whale washed up on a Southern California beach this week. The adult female fin whale was found Wednesday evening washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County and will be taken to a landfill, California State Parks representative Kevin Pearsall told McClatchy News. “We...
SciencePosted by
Mental_Floss

A Skull From the 1845 Franklin Expedition Was Just Identified Using a Descendant’s DNA

By April 1848, the members of the 1845 Franklin expedition had given up hope of discovering the Northwest Passage. Their ships, the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, had been frozen in the icy Canadian Arctic for more than a year and a half, during which time nearly two dozen men—including the expedition’s commander, Sir John Franklin—had already perished. Realizing their only chance of survival was to seek out rescue themselves, the 105 remaining men amassed their dwindling foodstuffs and abandoned the ships.
WildlifeWorld Link

Guest Column: When scientists warn of a primate shortage, they're not monkeying around

Scientists are concerned that new COVID-19 variants popping up around the globe will evolve and could potentially thwart the treatments they've developed. Researchers are racing to develop new coronavirus vaccines and treatments, but many of them are running into a problem - a shortage of monkeys. Unless the government acts to preserve our scientists' access to nonhuman primates, medical advancement could grind to a halt.
ScienceIFLScience

The Mystery Of Why Human Feet Keep Washing Ashore In The US And Canada Has Been Solved

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
California State10NEWS

Rarely-sighted deep-sea fish washes ashore on California beach

Park officials say they were shocked to discover a deep-sea angler fish on the shores of one of California's beaches. The fish, identified as a Pacific Football Fish, washed up on shore last Friday in Crystal Cove State Park, officials wrote in a Facebook post. It said the animal is one of more than 200 types of anglerfish species across the globe.
Newport Beach, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weird-looking deep-sea fish washes ashore in Newport Beach

In the animated film "Finding Nemo," a stealthy anglerfish gaped silently at passing fish, its lightbulb-like antennae hovering in front of its head and its jagged jaws spread wide as it worked to lure unsuspecting prey into its mouth. In modern day Newport Beach, a cousin to the deep-sea creature...
Wildlifeindianapublicmedia.org

This Reef Towers Over The Sea Floor

The Great Barrier Reef is, well, pretty great. The largest coral reef in the world, it stretches out for an area over 100,000 square miles. It also stretches up!. In the fall of 2020, as they were exploring a remote region of the northern Great Barrier Reef, scientists discovered a pinnacle reef. A cone-shaped tower of coral, a pinnacle reef takes millions of years to grow. This one rises from the surrounding flat seabed, like a single mountain reaching toward the ocean’s surface. What’s noteworthy about this particular pinnacle reef is that it’s taller than the Empire State Building!
WildlifeIFLScience

Remains Of Nine Neanderthals Eaten By Hyenas Found In Italian Cave

The bones of nine Neanderthals have been found in a previously unexplored part of Guattari Cave, Central Italy, along with the remains of many long-gone animal inhabitants of the area. However, the find undermines the view of our nearest relatives as the apex predator of their ecosystem. Instead, the bones were gnawed on by hyenas that are thought to have dragged them into the cave.
Posted by
Newsweek

Mysterious Titanic Message from Doomed Passenger Leaves Experts Puzzled

A team of researchers is trying to unravel a mystery surrounding a letter they think may have been written by a young girl on board the Titanic on the eve of its sinking. A family came across the missive in a sealed bottle buried on a beach in Hopewell Rocks, Bay of Funday, in the Canadian province of New Brunswick four years ago.
Animalshurriyetdailynews.com

14-meter fin whale washes ashore in Mediterranean province

A 14-meter-long fin whale, which has washed up on the shore of the southern province of Mersin. The dead body of the whale was transferred to Mersin University. Its skeleton will be exhibited in the city’s Sea Museum. Early on May 13, some inhabitants informed the police that “something big”...
WildlifeChicago Tribune

The last creature you’d expect left mysterious trails on the ocean floor: ‘We’ve never had evidence of it like this before’

Deep-sea sponges are not known for their mobility. After all, they lack muscles, nervous systems and organs. And forget about fins or feet for traveling the Arctic seafloor. But new research suggests that these ancient life-forms can and do, indeed, get around — and far more than marine biologists believed. By studying hundreds of photos and videos of Arctic sponges, scientists from Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Marine Microbiology discovered a vast web of trails several feet long left in the creatures’ roaming wake.
ScienceWKRC

New dinosaur identified after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains

SALTILLO, COAHUILA, Mexico (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A team of paleontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago, Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported. The new species, named Tlatolophus galorum, was identified as a crested...
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

Researchers Uncover Oldest Known Species of Side-Necked Turtle in North America

(CN) — Experts have announced the discovery of what they believe to be the oldest known side-necked turtle in North America, a breakthrough that may shed some much-needed light on how these turtles first arrived on North American shores during Earth’s formative years. Side-necked turtles stand as some of the...
WildlifePosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: A rare sight

For marine biology fans: A very rare fish washed up on a California beach on May 7. "Last Friday morning, an incredible deep sea fish washed up on shore in Crystal Cove State Park's Marine Protected Area," the Laguna Beach park posted on its Facebook page. "There are more than...