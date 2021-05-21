We Hiked Along With Cicada Biologists So You Don’t Have To

Honeybees, mosquitos, dragonflies, ladybugs, yellowjackets, ants, spiders, mayflies. Friend or foe, these are familiar critters to Portlanders. While people cite the ocean, the mountains, the forests, the food, the bike-friendliness, the beer, and more as reasons to love living in Portland, few would point to the relative boringness of local insects and arachnids (the Japanese beetle and other plant-destroying invaders aside, of course). We might miss out on lightning bugs on this side of the Rockies, but on balance we’re still coming out all right. There are even bugs we actively try to get more of, as local efforts to save the honeybees, help the monarchs, and attract more pollinators in general can attest.