newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

We Hiked Along With Cicada Biologists So You Don’t Have To

By Eric Niile
Wired
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a distance, the trunk of the big maple appears to be plastered with brown leaves, or perhaps a bad case of acne. But get closer and the bumps form a caravan of living creatures, all doing their best to climb to safety in the branches above. These are cicadas...

www.wired.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Vitamins#Birds#Insects#Tree Roots#Data Scientists#Evolutionary Biology#Roman#Arecibo Observatory#Cicada Safari#University Of Connecticut#Cicada Researchers#Hatching Cicadas#Tiny Caterpillars#13 Year Cicadas#Living Creatures#Bird Predation#Nymphs#17 Year Cicadas#Mating Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Hiking
Related
Animalsamericanmilitarynews.com

2021 cicada map: These 15 states are most likely to see Brood X cicadas invasion soon

There’s already a lot of buzz about the upcoming arrival of the noisy cicadas known as the Brood X batch — which emerge from the ground only once every 17 years. But not every state in the U.S. will have an opportunity to see, or hear, these red-eyed insects when they start popping up in the next few weeks and making ear-piercing mating calls.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, Prepare for a Rat Infestation, Experts Warn

The hotly anticipated Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge for the first time in 17 years. While trillions of cicadas bursting through the ground sounds horrifying to most, that might not be the worst part of this phenomenon. Experts say that during the last cicada emergence, there was a significant uptick in rat infestations. Since rats love to snack on cicadas, they're happy to have a feast in front of them for the couple of months the Brood X cicadas are mating aboveground. But experts warn that once the cicada buffet is closed and the bugs return to the ground, the rats will go looking for food elsewhere.
AnimalsWBNS 10TV Columbus

Bugging out over cicadas

Entomophobia is the persistent fear of spiders, mites and bugs. Mike Hogan, an extension educator and associate professor with OSU Agriculture and Natural Resources, has seen several cases of entomophobia walk into his office. People who have a fear of bugs often come in to have a certain insect inspected...
Animalsnewyorkalmanack.com

Brown Creepers Are Everywhere, If You Can See Them

On certain afternoons, if I time it just right, I may spot a brown creeper (Certhia americana) on the trunk of a tree in my front yard. Moving stealthily, almost imperceptibly up the tree, the brown creeper hunts for food amongst the bark. I watch this avian mission with a sense of appreciation, as the bird flies to other trees to repeat the process.
WildlifeLaredo Morning Times

Cicadas fascinated scientists centuries ago. Among them? Benjamin Banneker.

Native Americans gathered cicadas in baskets soon after they molted and cooked them over a fire. They were considered a delicacy. The colonists wrongly thought cicadas were locusts before realizing they were harmless. Not unlike many of us today, naturalists and scientists of the 18th century were fascinated by cicadas....
WildlifePosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?

Cicadas, red-eyed bugs singing loud sci-fi sounding songs, can seem downright creepy. Especially since the trillions of them coming this year emerge from underground only every 17 years. But they're not monsters or a plague of locusts. Once you get to know them, scientists say you can appreciate the wonder...
AnimalsSmithsonian

Cicada Folklore, or Why We Don’t Mind Billions of Burrowing Bugs at Once

For at least forty million years, the cicada has epitomized reincarnation. Nesting beneath the earth—some for as long as seventeen years (in the case of certain “periodical” cicadas)—they suddenly stir as if by some inexplicable, insectual instinct. The bugs burrow to the surface, where they shed their exoskeletons, sing (if male), mate, lay eggs (if female), and then die—all within a month of their above-ground appearance. Their offspring hatch from the eggs, fall from the trees, and burrow underground, from which they will emerge the following year (if annual cicadas) or after another thirteen years or seventeen years (if periodical cicadas).
AnimalsNew Haven Register

AP PHOTOS: Get ready to be bugged by cicadas

The cicada occupation is just getting started. Some of the red-eyed flying insects, which come out once every 17 years, have begun to emerge. But bug experts say you ain’t seen nothing yet. This is Brood X (as in the Roman numeral 10), one of the largest groups of periodic...
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Cicadas Have an Existential Problem

When the cicadas of Brood X start to swarm the United States in their billions, try to look beyond their overwhelming numbers. Instead, focus on just one of them. Despite appearances, that individual cicada will be a swarm unto itself—the insect and a community of organisms living inside it. Their lives have been so tightly entwined that they cannot survive alone. Their fates have been so precariously interlinked that their future is uncertain. And their relationship is so unusual that when John McCutcheon first stumbled upon it in 2008, he had no idea what he had found. Sitting in a basement laboratory and staring at the data, his reaction was less Eureka! he told me, and more How did I mess this up?
Oregon Statepdxmonthly.com

6 Bugs We Don’t Have to Worry About in Oregon—or Do We?

Honeybees, mosquitos, dragonflies, ladybugs, yellowjackets, ants, spiders, mayflies. Friend or foe, these are familiar critters to Portlanders. While people cite the ocean, the mountains, the forests, the food, the bike-friendliness, the beer, and more as reasons to love living in Portland, few would point to the relative boringness of local insects and arachnids (the Japanese beetle and other plant-destroying invaders aside, of course). We might miss out on lightning bugs on this side of the Rockies, but on balance we’re still coming out all right. There are even bugs we actively try to get more of, as local efforts to save the honeybees, help the monarchs, and attract more pollinators in general can attest.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Why You Shouldn't Kill Cicadas When They Emerge in Your State

In the next few weeks, trillions of periodical cicadas will be emerging from the ground across the eastern United States and the Midwest. Some may be repulsed at the thought of so many loud, noisy, flying insects and a handful might even attempt to kill the bugs. But experts say there is nothing to fear, noting that the animals provide several ecological benefits.
AnimalsThe Hill

Trillions of cicadas are about to swarm 15 states

Trillions of Brood X cicadas will emerge from the ground in the coming days or weeks. The mass brood will emerge in 15 states. During their time above ground, the cicadas will shed their skin and try to mate. In the coming days, a couple weeks tops, trillions of Brood...
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

The cicadas are coming. Here’s what you need to know about Brood X.

They’re coming. The biggest cicada emergence in the Eastern U.S. since 2004 is imminent. Here’s what you need to know about Brood X:. Although oft-compared to the Biblical plague, periodical cicadas are not locusts. (If you’re wondering, locusts are a type of grasshopper.) The large, winged bugs with beady red...