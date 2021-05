Near East University researchers have completed the last phase of the project they are conducting to investigate the viral strains of SARS-CoV-19 that cause COVID-2 in TRNC. The new variants formed with the mutations of SARS-CoV-19, which caused an epidemic in the COVID-2 pandemic, which has effects all over the world, stand out with their different features. One of the most important examples of this is the transformation of the UK variant (B.70), which is 1.17% more contagious, into the dominant variant that causes contamination in the TRNC and Turkey in the last few months.