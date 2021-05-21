Review: Apple iMac (24-Inch, 2021)

A simple “it just works” experience right out of the box. Great performance from Apple's homespun M1 processor. Comes in an array of gorgeous colors, and it looks elegant. Good webcam, nice mics. The 4.5K resolution screen looks wonderful. Continuity features make switching from other Apple devices seamless. Touch ID in the keyboard can log each user into their respective profile. Apple can’t make the iMac height adjustable in 2021? Screen can feel a little cramped. The base model is light on ports and doesn't include Touch ID. Speakers could stand to be louder. No privacy shutter on webcam. Magic Mouse is still awful. RAM is not upgradable in the future. The choice between a VESA mount or stock stand must be made at checkout. Pricey.