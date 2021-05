I probably watch way too many sports on television, but the way I like to look at it is there are a lot worse things I could be doing with my time. One of the things that always seems to be on in my house on a Saturday is mixed martial arts, and a UFC pay-per-view is always a big event with a fun dinner that is something a little different than the normal menu. We recently had friends over for a UFC event, something strange for us to do, considering we have become hermits over the past few years.