Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today condemned the recent attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, and urged the world community to take permanent steps to stop such heinous acts. "While expressing our deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we unequivocally denounce such acts of terror and violence and urge the international community to take sustainable measures to end such kinds of acts anywhere and everywhere in the world including Palestine," she wrote to President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.