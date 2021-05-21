BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

When it comes to headline grabbing moments in the life of Princess Diana, her interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir still stands out more than 25 years later. It was during this interview that the Princess of Wales famously (and, indeed, infamously) uttered the line “there were three of us in this marriage,” opening up about the drama that had long been behind the scenes of her royal marriage to Prince Charles. However, a 127-page report by Lord Dyson into the methods by which the interview was obtained has "identified clear failings" on behalf of the journalists involved, leading the BBC to issue a public apology earlier today.