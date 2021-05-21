newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Tokyo Banana and Pokémon Are Back for an Eevee "Mega Huggy Pillow"

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter recreating a Pikachu pillow version of its iconic sponge cakes, Japanese confectionary company Tokyo Banana expands its array of Pokémon-themed cushions with Eevee. With a similar size to the electric Pokémon pillow, the mega-sized Eevee version sees brown faux fur and is as tall as five boxes of Tokyo Banana stacked on top of one another. The cocoa brown pillow is reminiscent of the beloved chocolate spongy cake treat with a caramel macchiato custard filling released in late 2020 – in the same banana shape with the smiling Eevee at the front and its bushy tail at the back.

