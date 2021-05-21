newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia cornerback Amari Jackson sets UVA official visit

By Jamie Oakes
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Cavaliers calendar for official visitors continues to fill up for the month of June. On Thursday evening, UVA added another visitor for next month when the recruiting dead period is lifted on June 1. The latest prospect to set an official visit to Virginia is McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
State
Minnesota State
City
Norcross, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Magnet School#American Football#Vanderbilt University#University Of Tennessee#Jackson State University#Virginia Cavaliers#Eagle#Boston College#Uab#Ucf#Benedictine#Boyd Buchanan School#Baylor School#Johns Creek#Lovett School#Hammond School#Westfield#Liberty Christian Academy#Kansas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...