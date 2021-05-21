15 Honored in 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards
Tennessee Wildlife Federation recognizes leaders in conservation from across the state. Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, recognized 15 individuals and companies from all corners of the state for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. To ensure the health and safety of this year’s winners, the Federation celebrated the awards virtually on May 19.knoxfocus.com