newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

15 Honored in 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards

By design
knoxfocus.com
 1 day ago

Tennessee Wildlife Federation recognizes leaders in conservation from across the state. Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, recognized 15 individuals and companies from all corners of the state for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. To ensure the health and safety of this year’s winners, the Federation celebrated the awards virtually on May 19.

knoxfocus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Georgetown, TN
Maryville, TN
Government
Maryville, TN
Society
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The On Target Award#Tennessee Sctp#Bridgestone Americas Inc#Nashville Symphony#The Harvest Award#Hunter Education#Conservation Award#Awards#Z Cartter Patten Award#Outstanding Support#Youth Conservationist#Wildlife Conservationist#Recreation Opportunities#Forest Conservationist#Land Conservationist#Nationwide#Nonprofits#Mt Juliet#Tenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Knoxville, TNwymt.com

Knoxville couple finds thousands of cicadas in backyard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading Tennessee. Knoxville couple Rachel and Danny Machette recently found thousands of cicadas in the yard at their home. “They were just everywhere, crawling up the wall, up the trees, up the grass, up the fence. it was pretty...
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Gov. Lee signs new military, veterans bills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed new bills aimed at helping members of the military and veterans Monday afternoon. Gov. Lee signed the Tennessee Strong Act Amendment and House Bill 504 during a press conference at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville. The Strong Act Amendment...
Tennessee StateWKYT 27

EKU softball will face No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville Regional

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning their first OVC championship since 2004, the Eastern Kentucky softball team will face the No. 9 overall seed Tennessee in the opening round of the Knoxville Regional. The Colonels and Volunteers will meet Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3. James Madison and Liberty are...
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Six Student Start-Ups Awarded Funds

Six UT student start-up businesses were awarded cash prizes in the spring 2021 Graves Business Plan Competition. The Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business hosted the business plan and pitch contest, with final-round pitches taking place over Zoom. The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony last month.
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Blount County Restaurant Health Scores

• The Colonel’s Coffee Company Mobile Unit, 1118 Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville. • Maryville Jr. High School Food Service, 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville. • Seymour Nutrition, 10721 Chapman Highway, Suite 24, Seymour. • Mom and Pops Café, 208 W. College St., Friendsville. • Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Bar, 244...
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...