Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain is also possible with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Castle Valley, moving east at 35 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Castle Valley, Arches National Park and Cisco. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 203 and 211. U.S. Highway 191 in Utah near mile marker 131. Utah 128 between mile markers 8 and 44.