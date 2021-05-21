Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.alerts.weather.gov