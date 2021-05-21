Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,387 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.