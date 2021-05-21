Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,387 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com