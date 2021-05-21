newsbreak-logo
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAltium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

