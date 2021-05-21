newsbreak-logo
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Other hedge funds have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $25.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.22 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $342.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “. A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.