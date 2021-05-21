T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com