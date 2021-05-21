newsbreak-logo
BET to Assemble All-Women R&B Supergroup for New Series

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 1 day ago

BET will be bringing 9 R&B sensations from the 1990s-2000s to make an all female supergroup in the new series, The Encore. The series will include singers Shamari DeVoe, Irish Grinstead, LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea Nash, Felisha King, Fallon King, Pamela Long, Aubrey O’ Day, and Kiely Williams. All singers have signed to be apart of the series and the next musical experiment.

