Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."

Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Brian May
