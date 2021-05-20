ICE to Close 2 Detention Centers Accused of Abuse

After years of advocacy, ICE announces it’s cutting the Irwin County Detention Center contract —a huge win for the immigrants’ rights community. Ocilla, Georgia — Today, Project South, Georgia Detention Watch, GLAHR, South Georgia Immigrant Support Network, and Detention Watch Network are celebrating the news that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will cut the contract for the Irwin County Detention Center (Irwin) in Ocilla, Georgia. Along with the end of the Bristol County contract, also announced today, this is the first time ICE has cut a contract for a detention center in recent years. The announcement signals a major win for people who’ve been detained at the facility and have bravely spoken out against the abuses they’ve experienced and also for organizations in Georgia that have long fought to shut it down. Irwin is the first detention center included in Detention Watch Network’s “First Ten to Communities Not Cages” campaign to be on the path to closure.