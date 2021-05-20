newsbreak-logo
ICE to Close 2 Detention Centers Accused of Abuse

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will close two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers — one in Georgia and one in Massachusetts — that came under federal investigation for allegations of mistreatment of immigrants, officials said Thursday. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed ICE to discontinue the use of the...

