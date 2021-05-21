newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

2 arrested in carjacking of Lyft driver in Whitehaven, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after Memphis say they allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver.

Police said it happened May 18 at Faronia and Finley Drive.

A woman said she was working as a Lyft driver and went to pick up a rider at that location.

The woman said when she arrived, two men approached the car.

One of the men opened the passenger door and shoved a handgun into her side, according to an affidavit.

The man demanded she get out of the car, a 2010 Toyota Rav4.

The woman got out of the vehicle, and said she saw a man in the backseat with a gun pointed at her, records show.

One of the men told the other to take her phone.

The woman said the man in the backseat walked around the car and took her phone, according to the affidavit.

Two other men got inside the car before it drove away.

The next day, Memphis police responded to a shots fired call in the 4100 block of Chippewa. A man said he was laying on the couch when he heard gunfire, records show.

The man said his house was hit several times by gunfire, along with three vehicles.

The same day, police saw the woman’s Rav4 traveling on Raines Road, records show.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The vehicle crashed at Raines and Elvis Presley, where four men ran away.

According to the affidavit, police arrested Lakendrick Jackson, 18, and Crishion Jackson, 19.

They are both charged with Carjacking, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Robbery and other crimes.

