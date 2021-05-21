Osborne introduces new feed bin agitator "Flow Pro"

COO at Orpheus Cyber, Cyber Security Awards and American Cyber Awards Judge, Industry Speaker. Introducing more processes as startups scale is a common challenge these organizations face. A lack of process and failure to mature is often given as a reason young businesses do not reach their full potential. Throughout my career, I’ve been privileged to see this in action a few times, giving me a strong sense of what works and what mistakes to avoid. I’ve made these process changes in several areas, but the most common area for change is HR. Once startups change from a small, close group of founding members, many things need to be formalized, such as recruitment, career development, training and quarterly reviews. Following these four principles can help organizations more smoothly and efficiently introduce necessary new processes.