Osborne introduces new feed bin agitator "Flow Pro"

thepigsite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike other feed bridging solutions commercially available, Osborne’s Flow Pro system uses neither high-frequency vibration nor blunt impact to bin boots or collars to ensure continuous feed flow. Instead, Flow Pro’s rotating agitator provides gentle agitation inside the bin boot as automatic feed delivery systems operate. The rugged auger – making about 100 revolutions per minute (RPM) – ensures continuous flow without compromising feed quality. Though the system provides steady and gentle agitation, clumps and compacted feed from high humidity or moisture are easily destroyed before they reach feed lines, preventing plugging issues. Flow Pro also eliminates bin wear-and-tear caused by vibrating systems or impacting hammers and mallets. Independent product testing confirms first in, first out flow of a variety of feedstuffs, with no adverse effects on bins or performance of automatic feed lines.

www.thepigsite.com
