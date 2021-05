Anna Duggar publicly defended her husband Josh Duggar as a "diligent worker" in the days leading up to his federal arrest on Thursday. The reality star, 32, announced on April 24 via Instagram that she was pregnant with the family’s seventh child – a daughter – and when asked by a follower if her husband works and how the family is able to "afford" so many children, Duggar responded "Yes," and added, "my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," according to People magazine.