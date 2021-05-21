newsbreak-logo
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.

