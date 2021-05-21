No. 4 Men’s Tennis preview: NCAA Semifinals
Where: USTA National Campus, Orlando, Fla. Team Records: Texas (24-5, 4-1 Big 12), Florida (24-2, 12-0 SEC) Television: Tennis Channel (Sam Gore, pxp; Katrina Adams, analyst) With their 4-3 win over No. 12 USC in the quarterfinals, the Longhorns advanced to the semifinals for the second-straight year and the sixth time in program history. Outside of the last two years, with 2019 leading to the first team National Championship in school history, the Longhorns reached the semifinals three times in a four-year stretch in 2006, '08 and '09, along with one other appearance in 1993.texassports.com