No. 4 Men’s Tennis preview: NCAA Semifinals

At 1 a.m. one night this year, junior Luke Smith sent an out-of-the blue text to the Washington University men’s tennis group chat. “Boys,” he wrote, “This year is the year.” And while his teammates may have dismissed him initially, ignoring Smith’s early morning text, that message prophesied the team’s incredible success so far this season. The men’s tennis team capped off the regular season with an 11-1 record, losing only to Division I University of Memphis in the first match of the season and earning an at-large bid to the NCAA regional tournament, which Wash. U. will host in Forest Park this weekend.