'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On IBB And Gilead

By Craig Jones
 1 day ago
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour spoke about a possible break out in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). He said traders should be defensive in a high multiple environment and they're buying the ETF because in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) they have an exciting pipeline and a great balance sheet. They have the same thing in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) although it has been dead money and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a high growth company with a catalyst, said Seymour.

