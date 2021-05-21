'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On IBB And Gilead
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour spoke about a possible break out in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). He said traders should be defensive in a high multiple environment and they're buying the ETF because in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) they have an exciting pipeline and a great balance sheet. They have the same thing in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) although it has been dead money and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a high growth company with a catalyst, said Seymour.www.benzinga.com