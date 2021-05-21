newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Phison and Cigent create self-defending flash storage

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhison Electronics Corp. is claiming to have created "the industry’s first and only line of self-defending storage devices with cybersecurity built into the firmware" thanks to its partnership with Cigent Technology Inc. In simple terms the firmware protects against ransomware, data theft and malicious insider theft from beneath the software, OS, and BIOS layers for the greatest security – with compute capabilities, attack detectors and sensors directly on the drive.

hexus.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Storage#Data Storage#Solid State Storage#Windows Devices#Phison Electronics Corp#Cigent Technology Inc#Os#Gm#Phison Electronics Us#Ssd#Cto#D E Zero Trust#Denali#Usb#Integrated Data Defense#Compute Capabilities#Threat Sensors#Data Protection#Technologies#Bios Layers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
BusinessInside Self-Storage

Self-Storage Building and Technology Supplier Janus Expands Nokē Smart Entry Team

Janus International, a global manufacturer and supplier of building components and security technology for the self-storage industry, has expanded its Nokē Smart Entry team. Shane Self has been named director of wireless networks, while Jennifer Shaver will be the training and development manager. The appointments reflect the company’s continued commitment to growing its access-control and technology division, according to a press release.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Linx Technologies Introduces New Panel Mount Dome and Puck-Style Antennas

Linx Technologies has introduced six new panel mount antennas in dome and puck varieties. These panel mount antennas are ideal for a wide range of applications, including 5G, WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, cellular IoT (LTE-M, NB-IoT), CBRS, LPWA, ISM, and remote control. Dome and puck antennas are ideal for applications...
Softwareinformation-age.com

How to minimise technology risk and ensure that AI projects succeed

Machine learning projects aren’t falling short because of the technology, says John Spooner, head of artificial intelligence, EMEA at H2O.ai. The problem is their siloed development. A spectre is haunting European Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects. But its name isn’t Communism: it’s the risk of disappointment. More and more signs of...
SoftwareSFGate

phoenixNAP to Launch Encryption Management Platform powered by Fortanix and Intel®

Encryption key management soon to become integrated with phoenixNAP’s IaaS platforms. phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of an Encryption Management Platform (EMP) powered by Fortanix and Intel® technologies. As a pervasive data security solution that provides cryptographic services, secrets management, and tokenization, the Fortanix platform will add a critical security capability to phoenixNAP’s solutions.
Coding & Programminghackernoon.com

What Is Weaviate And How To Create Data Schemas In It

Community Solution Engineer | DX Developer | Creative tech enthousiast | Curious Mind | Adventurous. What is a schema, why you need one and how to define one to store your own data. Weaviate is a vector-native database: data is stored as vectors in a high dimensional space. In order...
ComputersDark Reading

Dev-Sec Disconnect Undermines Secure Coding Efforts

RSA CONFERENCE 2021 — The disconnect between security teams and development teams continues to cause problems for companies' efforts to secure software and their infrastructure, a security consultant told attendees during a virtual session at the RSA Conference. Chris Romeo, CEO of training provider Security Journey, argued that companies are...
Cell PhonesDark Reading

100M Users' Data Exposed via Third-Party Cloud Misconfigurations

Mobile app developers have potentially exposed the data of more than 100 million users due to misconfigurations of third-party cloud services, report researchers who analyzed Android apps. The Check Point Research (CPR) team examined 23 Android applications and found multiple kinds of misconfigurations that may have exposed emails, chat messages,...
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk: Get Ahead with Automation and Security

With cybercrime on the rise, there’s little time to waste when developing a security system that can protect your data no matter how and where it’s stored. Whether it remains on-premises in a physical data center or it’s being stored in one or more clouds, it will be vulnerable to attack.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Litmus and Pluto7 Collaborate on Edge-to-Cloud Solution for AI in Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Pluto7 to enable artificial intelligence in manufacturing with a complete edge-to-cloud solution. Litmus Edge collects data from any industrial asset and normalizes it for immediate use by Pluto7 for data science and machine learning applications on Google Cloud. The combined solution gives manufacturing customers immediate value from their edge data to build machine learning models and improve operations.
SoftwareGigaom

A Question for Kubernetes: Enabling Data Storage

In a rapidly changing and unpredictable enterprise technology landscape, flexibility rules the day. That’s why businesses of all sizes are embracing hybrid cloud strategies for data and application mobility and agility. Enter Kubernetes, a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services. In the latest GigaOm research report, Key Criteria for Evaluating Kubernetes Data Storage, analysts Enrico Signoretti, Max Mortillaro, Arjan Timmerman examine the ongoing storage questions around Kubernetes adoption.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

HP taps micro virtual machines in endpoint security

The growing prevalence of remote work amid the pandemic has cast endpoint security into the spotlight, with more businesses worrying about cyber threats targeting employee devices that may connect to less secure home networks and public Wi-Fi hotspots. Several technology suppliers have seized the opportunity, whether it is through network...
Softwareaithority.com

TrustArc and PKWARE Automate Data Discovery and Privacy Compliance with DG Discovery Offering

TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, and PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, announced a partnership to offer PKWARE’s data discovery tool, DG Discovery, as part of the TrustArc platform. TrustArc will integrate its data mapping, data subject access requests (DSARs) and data flow capabilities with PKWARE’s data discovery offering, which specializes in data management, information governance and regulatory compliance.
Computerstechacrobat.com

A detailed account on Data Lakes

A data lake is a centralized repository allowing you to store all of your structured, semi-structured and unstructured data at any scale. All of your data can be stored intact, without any need to first structure it and run many different kinds of analytics that are from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning to make the right decisions.
Softwareaithority.com

Adapdix announces EdgeOps DataMesh, first product of next-generation adaptive AI software platform EdgeOps

Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, announced EdgeOps DataMesh, the first software-only product based upon its Adapdix EdgeOps platform, delivering mass data virtualization, analysis, and AI inference at the edge in milliseconds. The EdgeOps platform offers a growing suite of software products that begins with DataMesh, enabling enterprises...
Small Businesslegalreader.com

Hani Zeini on Technology Benefits for Businesses

Every business should be aware of the different techniques accessible to them and how they may influence their marketing, costs, and sales. To get ahead in the current business world need not necessarily mean being a big company or adopting the most cutting-edge and latest technology. Instead, it means choosing the most appropriate technology to impact the business’s daily operations. Below are the top 5 technology benefits that one should try to attain from any information technology changes in their business.
Cell PhonesInside Self-Storage

Store Log Flog App Helps Self-Storage Users Track Unit Inventory

Dominic Willson, a construction and self-storage entrepreneur, introduced Store Log Flog, an app that helps self-storage customers create a virtual space and inventory cards to track their stored items. The technology is an additional service facility operators can offer to their tenants, according to a press release. The app creates...
Computersallnetarticles.com

Zapier Alternatives Best Mechanization Tools

Mechanization is not just used for commerce; you can also use it in your personal lives to generate your life more creative. So, We all have the same number of hours in a day, however several people look to attain much more than the others. Separately from other things, it plays a vast part in generating this attainment gap. Work is all about removing repetitive tasks and concentrating on those that deserve our responsiveness.
Computerspetri.com

Guide: Limit Microsoft 365 Access to Corporate Devices with Conditional Access

World events since March 2020 have highlighted one of the key benefits of Office 365 and cloud-based SaaS services in general: they are available any time, any place, on any device. As the world was forced to work from home, Office 365 apps such as Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, and OneDrive could easily be accessed outwith the traditional company network, and even on non-company devices. In fact, most Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscriptions license users to install and use their apps on up to five devices.
Technologycmscritic.com

Best Scanning Tools for Digital Accessibility

Over the last decade, digital accessibility has become one of the most important and talked-about issues in the web and digital industries. As part of the tenth annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), we wanted to do our part to help elevate awareness across our community. Let’s start with the...