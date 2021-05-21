Phison and Cigent create self-defending flash storage
Phison Electronics Corp. is claiming to have created "the industry’s first and only line of self-defending storage devices with cybersecurity built into the firmware" thanks to its partnership with Cigent Technology Inc. In simple terms the firmware protects against ransomware, data theft and malicious insider theft from beneath the software, OS, and BIOS layers for the greatest security – with compute capabilities, attack detectors and sensors directly on the drive.hexus.net