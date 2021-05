MIAMI – Today in Aviation, a KLM (KL) DC-4 took off from Amsterdam bound for New York in 1946; the first European airline to fly across the Atlantic. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ North Atlantic route network is still today one of the main gateways between the two continents after 75 years. According to the carrier, Amsterdam (AMS) to New York City (JFK) flights normally operate 17 times a week, with an average of two flights per day.