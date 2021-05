Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. It's the State Opening of Parliament later, with the Queen's Speech setting out ministers' priorities for the next year. And the government says its main focus is on helping the country recover from the pandemic, after the economy shrank by 9.9% last year. This includes the offer of a "flexible loan" to help adults who want to retrain pay for university or college courses.