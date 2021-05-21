newsbreak-logo
Are You Waiting for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

kicksonfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resurgence in popularity of the Dunk silhouette has brought forth notable upcoming collabs, and one of those is this exclusive Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low which is slated to drop this spring/summer. As showcased, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.

