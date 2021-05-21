Are You Waiting for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

Following a first look earlier in the week, new images have now surfaced of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Scrap in Archeo Brown. This new Nike Dunk Low colorway takes on a Archeo Brown, Bicoastal, and Sport Spice color combination as the sneaker is highlighted by its unique material placement on the upper in mesh, suede and leather. Brown covers the majority of the sneaker while also joined by pops of color that include dark green, orange, crimson, yellow, purple, black, and pink. Mesh, suede, and leather alternate all throughout the upper with Swooshes hitting the side panels, Nike branding on the tongues and heels, white midsoles, and gum rubber outsoles finish off this Nike Dunk Low Scrap “Archeo Brown.” A release is not known yet but expect it later this year. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.