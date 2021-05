Wi-Fi 6 technology has redefined home WiFi. Experience up to 3x faster speeds, higher capacity, and reduced congestion overall compared to the previous AC Wi-Fi 5 standard. The Archer AX3000 4-stream dual-band Wi-Fi 6 wireless router reaches speeds of up to 3 Gbps, for a buffer-free 4K/HD streaming and gaming experience. With more and more devices in your home, your current router will likely begin to slow down. The Archer AX3000 lets you connect even more devices via OFDMA technology, minimizing network congestion that occurs with too many connected devices. Intel's dual-core processor effortlessly handles all your streaming, gaming and smart home devices. Archer AX3000 uses Beamforming technology to focus WiFi signal to your devices for more reliable coverage. The Archer AX3000 works with all previous WiFi standards and all WiFi-enabled devices. Setup in minutes with Tether app.