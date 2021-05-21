Nike Air Huarache Bright Mango Perfect for Spring
To coordinate perfectly with spring and summer, the Nike Air Huarache “Bright Mango” is now arriving at international retailers to suit the warm season. Overall, the sneaker’s neoprene inner bootie is draped in the highlight Purple and Bright Mango tones, while white leather overlays and more white on the toe box provide a complementing contrast. Finally, hits of black for its distinct TPU heel cage, followed by a white midsole and black rubber outsole solidifies the design.www.kicksonfire.com