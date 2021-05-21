newsbreak-logo
Trump Hit Secret Service With $40,000 Mar-a-Lago Bill After Leaving Office, Says Report

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
It’s a long list, but President Donald Trump’s little ruse of staying at his own hotels and clubs and then forcing the Secret Service to spend millions to rent out his rooms was one of his most blatantly unethical practices in office. According to The Washington Post, that grift is still going on. Secret Service documents reportedly show that Mar-a-Lago has billed the agency $396.15 every single day from when he left office up to the most recent filings at the end of April. Overall, that means the Secret Service has paid a total of at least $40,011.15 to Trump’s club since he left office. The Post reports that the payments were incurred for use of a single room at Mar-a-Lago that has been turned into a workspace for agents. The money adds to the $2.5 million that Trump’s properties charged the federal government during the four years of his presidency. The Trump Organization, Trump’s post-presidential office, and the Secret Service all refused to comment on the filings before they were published by the newspaper.

